Fitch Ratings affirms Malaysia's credit rating at A-, outlook revised to stable

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Reuters) - Fitch maintained Malaysia’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) at A- and local currency at A, with outlook revised to stable from negative previously.

Fitch said in a statement that Malaysia’s fiscal finances have improved and views progress on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and fuel subsidy reform as supportive of the fiscal finances.

Fitch attached a “negative” outlook to Malaysia in July 2013, and suggested earlier this year that there was a 50 percent chance of a downgrade in the rating.