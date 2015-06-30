FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch Ratings affirms Malaysia's credit rating at A-, outlook revised to stable
June 30, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Reuters) - Fitch maintained Malaysia’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) at A- and local currency at A, with outlook revised to stable from negative previously.

Fitch said in a statement that Malaysia’s fiscal finances have improved and views progress on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and fuel subsidy reform as supportive of the fiscal finances.

Fitch attached a “negative” outlook to Malaysia in July 2013, and suggested earlier this year that there was a 50 percent chance of a downgrade in the rating.

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
