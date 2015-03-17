FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Sultan of Johor becomes top shareholder in Redtone International
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 17, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Sultan of Johor becomes top shareholder in Redtone International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 (Reuters) - The Sultan of Malaysia’s Johor state has increased his stake in Redtone International Bhd to become the telecommunications firm’s largest shareholder.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has raised his stake in Redtone to 20 percent from 4.8 percent after converting warrants into stocks and buying shares in the open market, the company said late Monday.

The sultan has been accumulating shares in Redtone for the past one year, said Redtone.

Shares in Redtone rose as much as 8.4 percent in Kuala Lumpur trading early Tuesday, climbing to their highest level since December 2005. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.