RHB appoints Khairussaleh Ramli as chief executive
April 27, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

RHB appoints Khairussaleh Ramli as chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian lender RHB Capital Berhad has appointed Khairussaleh Ramli as chief executive officer and managing director from May 5, taking over from Kellee Kam, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Khairussaleh, whose appointment was approved by Malaysia’s central bank, will also be appointed group CEO and managing director of the RHB banking group. He is currently managing director of RHB Bank Bhd.

No reason was given for Kam’s departure from the country’s fourth-largest bank by assets, which came after RHB called off a proposed merger with second-ranked CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and smaller lender Malaysia Building Society Bhd , citing a failure to agree terms in a worsening economic environment.

The merger would have created Malaysia’s largest bank by assets. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
