FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's RHB picks new CEO candidate, seeks central bank approval
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's RHB picks new CEO candidate, seeks central bank approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd said it will seek approval from the country’s central bank to appoint an unnamed candidate it has selected to succeed Kellee Kam as its next chief executive officer.

“A successor has been identified,” RHB said in a statement issued late on Thursday. “The board will now proceed to seek approval from Bank Negara to appoint the said successor.”

Kam’s departure from the country’s fourth-largest bank by assets came after RHB called off a proposed plan to merge with second-ranked CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and smaller lender Malaysia Building Society Bhd, citing a failure to agree terms in a worsening economic environment. The merger would have created Malaysia’s largest bank by assets.

RHB appointed Khairussaleh Ramli, the current managing director of RHB Bank Bhd and deputy group managing director, to be the acting group CEO.

Full statement: bit.ly/1zRK0P8

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.