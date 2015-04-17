Malaysia's RHB Capital denies report of insurance business sale

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd on Friday denied a media report that said it may dispose of or reduce its interest in its insurance arm, RHB Insurance Bhd.

“RHB Capital would like to clarify that the company currently has no intention of disposing nor reducing its interests in our insurance arm, RHB Insurance,” it said in a press statement.

The Star newspaper had reported earlier that RHB Capital may sell its insurance business, which contributed only 3 percent to its group earnings.