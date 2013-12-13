Malaysia's RHB names former Maybank executive as deputy CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13(Reuters) - RHB Capital Bhd, Malaysia’s fourth biggest bank, has appointed Khairussaleh Ramli, a former top manager at the Indonesian subsidiary of Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), in a new position as group deputy managing director and chief executive of its commercial arm.

Khairussaleh was until recently the chief executive at Bank Internasional Indonesia, which is majority-owned by Malaysia’s biggest bank.

The appointment comes at a time when RHB is also looking to expand in Indonesia and has been in talks to buy a 40 percent stake in Bank Mestika for about 651 million ringgit ($200 million).

“Khairussaleh’s vast experience in the local and regional banking sector will enable him to take RHB to its next level of growth,” RHB said in a statement on Friday. Khairussaleh’s appointment is effectively immediately.

Bank Internasional Indonesia’s net profit jumped 81 percent in 2012 from a year earlier and the unit contributed 7 percent of Maybank’s total profits before tax, up from 5.2 percent a year earlier. ($1=3.2295 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Greg Mahlich)