FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's RHB to pay employees $72.5 mln for voluntary exit scheme
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's RHB to pay employees $72.5 mln for voluntary exit scheme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 (Reuters) - RHB Banking Group, Malaysia’s fourth-biggest bank by assets, said on Tuesday it will pay out a total of 309 million ringgit ($72.54 million) to outgoing employees from a voluntary exit programme.

RHB, which counts Abu Dhabi-based investment management firm Aabar Investments PJS as one of its largest shareholders, has been posting consecutive annual net profit growth since 2005.

But things turned challenging this year as a slowing economy and a weakening currency squeeze profits at Malaysian banks, reducing loans and consumer spending. RHB reported a 5.7 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit on Friday, hurt by lower net interest income.

RHB, which employs 15,348 people in Malaysia, said in a statement that 1,812 people, or 11.8 percent of its total Malaysian workforce, opted for redundancy packages.

“The group expects to achieve an annual personnel costs rationalisation of approximately 193 million ringgit,” RHB said. ($1 = 4.2600 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.