Malaysia's RHB, OSK get regulatory nod for merger

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Reuters) - RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd have received approval from Malaysia’s Securities Commission to merge RHB’s banking group with OSK’s investment bank, according to a bourse filing.

“Further details on the possible merger will be announced upon the execution of a conditional share purchase agreement between OSK and RHB,” OSK said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Thursday.

The Malaysian finance ministry gave its approval on April 28. The merged entity will become the country’s biggest domestic stockbroker, overtaking CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Will Waterman)