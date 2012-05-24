FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's RHB, OSK get regulatory nod for merger
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's RHB, OSK get regulatory nod for merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Reuters) - RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd have received approval from Malaysia’s Securities Commission to merge RHB’s banking group with OSK’s investment bank, according to a bourse filing.

“Further details on the possible merger will be announced upon the execution of a conditional share purchase agreement between OSK and RHB,” OSK said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Thursday.

The Malaysian finance ministry gave its approval on April 28. The merged entity will become the country’s biggest domestic stockbroker, overtaking CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Will Waterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.