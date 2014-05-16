FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's RHB Islamic issues $155 million sukuk
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's RHB Islamic issues $155 million sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 (Reuters) - RHB Islamic, the sharia arm of Malaysia’s No. 4 lender, said it raised 500 million ringgit ($155 million) in a 10-year sukuk murabahah and would use the proceeds to fund working capital and repay loans.

The sukuk was priced to yield 4.95 percent after it attracted investor interest that amounted to 7.5 times the amount on offer, RHB Islamic said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The sukuk is the first issuance from a $1 billion programme, which received regulatory approval in February..

For the full statement, see link.reuters.com/kuh49v ($1 = 3.2260 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; editing by Jane Baird)

