FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's RHB delays $575 mln rights issue after Aabar cap
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's RHB delays $575 mln rights issue after Aabar cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 (Reuters) - RHB Capital Bhd, Malaysia’s fourth largest bank by assets, has postponed a 2.5 billion ringgit ($575 million) rights issue by almost two months, it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The delay comes after the central bank’s order to limit Aabar Investment PJS’s subscription option to only 15 percent of the rights issue, instead of 21.9 percent as per its shareholding entitlement.

Abu Dhabi’s Aabar is RHB’s second biggest shareholder and its major foreign shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“The entitlement date for the rights issue has now been extended from Oct. 1, 2015 to Nov. 23, 2015 to allow time for the board to engage with the relevant regulators and to deliberate and implement the rights issue in the most efficient manner, after considering the order,” RHB said.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1VaCcDj

$1 = 4.3450 ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.