FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's RHB says no plans for merger talks with AMMB
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's RHB says no plans for merger talks with AMMB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s RHB Capital Bhd said on Monday it had no current plans to enter into merger talks with AMMB Holdings Bhd.

“RHB Capital Berhad wishes to state that there is no plan currently to enter into merger discussions with AMMB Holdings Berhad,” RHB said in an email statement.

The New Straits Times reported that RHB may revisit earlier plans to merge with AMMB Holdings.

Both firms had discussed merger plans back in 2007, but nothing materialised. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.