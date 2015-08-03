Malaysia's RHB says no plans for merger talks with AMMB

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s RHB Capital Bhd said on Monday it had no current plans to enter into merger talks with AMMB Holdings Bhd.

“RHB Capital Berhad wishes to state that there is no plan currently to enter into merger discussions with AMMB Holdings Berhad,” RHB said in an email statement.

The New Straits Times reported that RHB may revisit earlier plans to merge with AMMB Holdings.

Both firms had discussed merger plans back in 2007, but nothing materialised. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by David Holmes)