BRIEF-Malaysia's SapuraKencana posts Q2 net profit of 176.52 mln ringgit
#Energy
September 24, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Malaysia's SapuraKencana posts Q2 net profit of 176.52 mln ringgit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd, world’s fifth largest integrated oil and gas services firm, said in a stock exchange filing on Monday:

*Q2 ended July 31 net profit rose 125.6 percent to 176.52 Malaysian ringgit from 78.23 ringgit a year earlier. The steep increase was mainly due to the inclusion of Kencana’s earnings after the merger of SapuraCrest and Kencana.

*Revenue climbed 194 percent to 2.06 billion ringgit.

*Going forward, SapuraKencana said it expects to achieve improved results for the financial year ending Jan 31, 2013.

*Shares were unchanged at 2.36 ringgit per share on Wednesday, as compared with the Malaysia’s benchmark stock index’s 0.7 percent drop.

Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
