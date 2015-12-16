FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's SapuraKencana signs $2.1 bln Islamic loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 - Malaysia’s biggest oil and gas services company SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd has signed a $2.1 billion Islamic loan to refinance its wholly owned subsidiary, it said on Wednesday.

Under the six-year multi-currency loan, the company plans to refinance the existing short-term loans of subsidiary SapuraKencana TMC Sdn Bhd.

The Islamic loan reflects the group’s commitment to retain its status as a Shariah-compliant security, it said in a statement.

“This contributes to the sustainability of the group’s competitiveness and better positions us to navigate through the current period of uncertainty,” said group Chief Executive Shahril Shamsuddin.

Maybank Investment Bank is the coordinating bank for the refinancing. (Writing by Emily Chow; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
