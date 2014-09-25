FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's SapuraKencana posts 8.6 pct jump in Q2 net profit
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 25, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's SapuraKencana posts 8.6 pct jump in Q2 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd, a Malaysian oil and gas services firm, said net profit rose 8.6 percent in the second quarter, driven by new contracts obtained by its subsidiaries.

Net profit climbed to 445.8 million ringgit ($137.3 million) in the three months to July 31 from 410.5 million ringgit in the same period a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

SapuraKencana has been expanding aggressively over the past two years and recently completed the acquisitions of tender rig business from Norway’s Seadrill and assets from U.S. firm Newfield Exploration. The company now has a healthy order book of some 27 billion ringgit.

1 US dollar = 3.2480 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.