FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's finance ministry appoints new 1MDB board of directors
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's finance ministry appoints new 1MDB board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s finance ministry announced on Tuesday a new board of directors for scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), after the previous board was dissolved following a parliamentary inquiry into the state fund.

The new three-member board would be chaired by Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, secretary-general of treasury for the finance ministry, and includes Norazman Ayob, senior private secretary to the chief secretary of government, and Kamal Mohd Ali, chief operating officer of Prokhas Sdn Bhd, an advisory and project management firm owned by the finance ministry.

The ministry also said in a statement that “tangible progress” is being made on transfer of ownership of 1MDB’s real estate assets - Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd, TRX City Sdn Bhd, Air Itam lands and Pulau Indah land - to the finance ministry. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.