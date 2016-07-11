Malaysia's 1MDB agrees to request for arbitration filed by UAE's IPIC

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) on Monday said it had agreed to a request for arbitration filed by Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and its subsidiary, Aabar Investments PJS.

IPIC, in a submission to the London Court of International Arbitration last month, is claiming about $6.5 billion from 1MDB and the Malaysia’s finance ministry after a debt restructuring agreement between the companies went sour.

“1MDB is confident in its legal position and has submitted a formal and robust response to the RFA (request for arbitration)through its legal counsel, Weil Gotshal & Manges, a specialist in international litigation,” 1MDB said in a statement. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)