FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss bank BSI says Singapore branch operating normally
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Swiss bank BSI says Singapore branch operating normally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Swiss bank BSI’s Singapore branch is operating normally, it said on Wednesday, a day after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would withdraw its status as a merchant bank in Singapore, and directed it to shut down for serious breaches of anti-money laundering requirements and other lapses.

“The decision by MAS to withdraw the Bank’s status as a merchant bank will take place only at a future time given that MAS ‘will allow the transfer of the Singapore’s subsidiary’s assets and liabilities to the Singapore branch of EFG or the parent entity, BSI SA,'” Lugano-based BSI said in a statement

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.