Singapore charges two former BSI bankers with forgery

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Singapore police on Monday charged two former BSI bankers amid an ongoing investigation that led to the Singapore branch of the Swiss private bank being ordered to shut down in May.

Yak Yew Chee, who was a senior vice president at BSI Singapore and handled BSI's relationship with embattled state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), was charged with forgery and failure to disclose suspicious transactions.

The Commercial Affairs Department of Singapore police filed similar charges against Yvonne Seah, a former director at the bank.

In May, Singapore's central bank referred Yak and Seah, among six members of BSI Bank's senior management and staff, to the public prosecutor to evaluate if they had committed criminal offences. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Nick Macfie)