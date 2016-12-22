By Fathin Ungku
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Dec 22 A Singapore court jailed a
former wealth manager for Swiss bank BSI for 30 months on
Thursday on charges of perverting the course of justice in a
case linked to a money-laundering investigation involving
Malaysian fund 1MDB.
Prosecutors said Yeo Jiawei, the third BSI banker sentenced
in the city-state this year, urged witnesses to lie to police
and destroy evidence during the investigation of illicitly
transferred funds linked to the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund,
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
"There was planning and premeditation for the commission of
the offence," District Judge Ng Peng Hong said.
Prosecutors said Yeo, 33, played a central role in the
illicit movement of S$23.9 million ($16.54 million) of
1MDB-linked funds both while he was working at the now defunct
BSI Bank Singapore, and afterwards.
Yeo repeatedly denied any wrongdoing during the month-long
trial.
Defence lawyer Philip Fong told Reuters Yeo was "seriously
considering appealing the conviction and sentence".
Singapore authorities have called the 1MDB-linked
investigation the most complex, sophisticated and largest money
laundering case they have handled.
Singapore's central bank in May ordered the closure of the
operations in Singapore of the Swiss private bank and asked the
Attorney General's Chambers to investigate six members of its
senior management and staff.
Two other former BSI staffers have been convicted and
sentenced on charges stemming from the money-laundering
investigation linked to 1MDB.
Switzerland has begun criminal proceedings against the bank,
in the biggest international crackdown on financial entities
dealing with 1MDB.
Yeo is facing another seven separate charges, including
money laundering, cheating and forgery, which the prosecution
said he would be tried for next year. Prosecutors have said he
"could face more charges".
Founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who
previously chaired its advisory board, 1MDB is the subject of
money laundering investigations in at least six countries,
including Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will
cooperate with the international investigations.
