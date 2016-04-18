Malaysia's CIMB Chairman Nazir Razak takes voluntary leave of absence-source

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 (Reuters) - The chairman of Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Nazir Razak has taken a voluntary leave of absence pending an independent review of the bank’s processes, a company source said on Monday.

Nazir made the announcement to shareholders on Monday at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Malaysia’s second-biggest lender by assets, the source said.

The decision is related to a recent revelation that Nazir received $7 million in funds transferred to his personal bank account from his brother, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, the source said.

Nazir is expected to hold a press conference after the AGM to announce the decision. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)