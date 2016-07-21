Malaysia serious about "good governance", PM says amid 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Thursday that Malaysia takes good governance seriously, after U.S. prosecutors filed lawsuits linked to scandal-plagued state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"It needs to be clear that this is a civil not criminal procedure," Najib told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kuala Lumpur.

"And we don't want to come to any conclusions until that process is done. We have to establish the facts first. I want to say categorically that we are serious about good governance."

Najib said the government would give its full cooperation to international investigations of the 1MDB case. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Nick Macfie)