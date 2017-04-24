FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Abu Dhabi, Malaysia conditionally agree 1MDB debt deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 4 months ago

Abu Dhabi, Malaysia conditionally agree 1MDB debt deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI/KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi and Malaysia have reached a conditional agreement under which Malaysian state fund 1MDB will pay $1.2 billion to settle a debt dispute that had led to arbitration proceedings in London.

Separately, 1MDB and Malaysia's Ministry of Finance will assume responsibility for all future interest and principal payments under two bonds issued by 1MDB Group companies that are guaranteed by the Malaysian state fund and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), IPIC said in a filing in London.

The agreement is conditional on the Arbitration Tribunal making a "consent award" by May 31.

Last year Abu Dhabi's state-owned IPIC asked the London court to arbitrate in a dispute with 1MDB in which IPIC claimed about $6.5 billion.

1MDB, once a pet project of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, is the subject of money-laundering investigations in at least six countries. 1MDB has denied these allegations. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Praveen Menon; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.