a year ago
NY regulator wants meeting with Goldman about Malaysian fund -source
August 4, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

NY regulator wants meeting with Goldman about Malaysian fund -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - New York state's financial regulator wants a meeting with Goldman Sachs Group Inc about investigations involving billions of dollars it raised through a bond issue for a troubled Malaysian fund, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The New York State Department of Financial Services, in a letter sent late on Thursday, requested the meeting on or before Aug. 31, the person said. The request follows a letter the regulator sent to Goldman last month seeking a report on its in-house investigation into the matter and other details.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
