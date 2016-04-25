UAE's IPIC says would make 1MDB payment after default

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) said it would make a $50.3 million interest payment to holders of notes issued by 1MDB Energy (Langat) and guaranteed by 1MDB, if 1MDB defaulted.

A default by 1MDB will occur if the troubled Malaysian sovereign fund fails to make a payment on or before Monday, April 25, IPIC said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

IPIC also said a 1MDB default would not mean a cross-default by IPIC on its own debts. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)