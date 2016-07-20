FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. officials to discuss bid to recover $1 billion taken from Malaysian fund
July 20, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

U.S. officials to discuss bid to recover $1 billion taken from Malaysian fund

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss a civil forfeiture suit seeking to recover more than $1 billion linked to a conspiracy to launder money misappropriated from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

The U.S. Justice Department said Lynch and other law enforcement officials would hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. EDT/1530 GMT to announce the filing of civil forfeiture complaints seeking to recover more than $1 billion in assets.

The suit filed on Wednesday says the alleged offenses were committed over a four-year period and involved multiple individuals, including Malaysian officials and their associates, who conspired to fraudulently divert billions of dollars from 1MDB, a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

