a year ago
Malaysia's Mahathir calls for a referendum on PM amid 1MDB scandal
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
July 21, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's Mahathir calls for a referendum on PM amid 1MDB scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 (Reuters) - Former Premier Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that Malaysians should push for a referendum on Prime Minister Najib Razak's leadership after U.S. prosecutors filed lawsuits linked to state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Mahathir also said Malaysians should have a "peaceful rally" to demand the removal of Najib.

"I suggest the people push for a referendum on the prime minister's leadership," Mahathir told reporters. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Nick Macfie; writing by Praveen Menon)

