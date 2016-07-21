FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Singapore says has seized S$240 million in assets in 1MDB-related probe
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Singapore says has seized S$240 million in assets in 1MDB-related probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Singapore authorities have seized assets worth S$240 million in an investigation of 1MDB-related fund flows for possible money laundering, in a probe which has found "deficiencies" at several major banks in the city-state.

"The fund flows being investigated include those connected with Good Star Limited (Seychelles), Aabar Investments PJS Limited (BVI), Aabar Investments PJS Limited (Seychelles), and Tanore Finance Corp. (BVI)," said a joint statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Attorney-General's Chambers and the Commercial Affairs Department.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it has completed its inspections of DBS, Standard Chartered and UBS and preliminary findings showed instances of "control failings" in all three banks and "weaknesses in the processes for accepting clients and monitoring transactions.

"There was also undue delay in detecting and reporting suspicious transactions," the statement said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia. Editing by Bill Tarrant)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.