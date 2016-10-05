FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swiss request further assistance from Malaysia in 1MDB case
October 5, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Swiss request further assistance from Malaysia in 1MDB case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has requested further legal assistance from Malaysian authorities as part of its investigation into scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"On analysing the evidence obtained, the OAG identified further suspect transactions involving the Swiss financial sector," the OAG said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Firstly, the sum of $800 million appears to have been misappropriated from investments in natural resources made by the SRC sovereign fund. Secondly, it is suspected that a 'Ponzi' scheme fraud... was committed to conceal the misappropriations from both the SRC fund and from 1MDB."

At this stage of its criminal proceedings in connection with 1MDB and SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary, four people and one bank are under investigation, the OAG said.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, edited by John Revill

