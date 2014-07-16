FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Scomi Engineering in $1.85 bln Brazil subway project
July 16, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Scomi Engineering in $1.85 bln Brazil subway project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Scomi Engineering Bhd said on Wednesday it will provide rolling stock technology, rolling stock and maintenance services to the planned 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.85 billion) subway project in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The company said in a stock exchange filing it is currently in negotiations with the consortium that won the project. It did not disclose financial details.

The consortium is made up of Primav Construcoes e Comercio S/A, Construtora Cowan S.A, Encalso Construcoes Ltda and e Benito Roggio Transportes S/A, the filing showed.

“The project is expected to contribute to the group’s revenue during the financial year ending March 31, 2016,” Scomi Engineering said.

Shares of Scomi Engineering rose 5.13 percent to 41 sen per share at 0808 GMT, outperforming the broader index’s 0.03 percent drop.

$1 = 3.1870 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Matt Driskill

