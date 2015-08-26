Malaysia's Sime Darby sees palm oil at 1,900-2,000 rgt/t until September

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Palm oil prices will likely trade between 1,900 ringgit and 2,000 ringgit per tonne between now to September, said the chief executive of Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd, the world’s top oil palm planter by land size.

CEO Mohd Bakke Salleh had in May forecast that prices would trend between 2,200-2,400 ringgit until year-end.

Malaysian palm oil futures have been declining since June and hit a 6-1/2 year low of 1,863 ringgit ($439.39) a tonne this week amid soft commodity prices and concerns over the Chinese economy. Prices are down about 16 percent for the year, led by a near 11 percent drop this month. ($1 = 4.2400 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)