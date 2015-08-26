FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Sime Darby sees palm oil at 1,900-2,000 rgt/t until September
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Sime Darby sees palm oil at 1,900-2,000 rgt/t until September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Palm oil prices will likely trade between 1,900 ringgit and 2,000 ringgit per tonne between now to September, said the chief executive of Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd, the world’s top oil palm planter by land size.

CEO Mohd Bakke Salleh had in May forecast that prices would trend between 2,200-2,400 ringgit until year-end.

Malaysian palm oil futures have been declining since June and hit a 6-1/2 year low of 1,863 ringgit ($439.39) a tonne this week amid soft commodity prices and concerns over the Chinese economy. Prices are down about 16 percent for the year, led by a near 11 percent drop this month. ($1 = 4.2400 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.