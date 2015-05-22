FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Sime Darby Q3 net profit drops 54.7 pct y/y
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Sime Darby Q3 net profit drops 54.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Bhd, the world’s biggest listed palm oil producer, announced on Friday a 54.7 percent drop in its third-quarter profit due to weak commodity prices.

Net profit for the January-March period slumped to 386.04 million ringgit ($107.65 million) from 852.53 million ringgit a year ago, Sime Darby said in a stock exchange filing. Revenue inched down 1 percent to 9.99 billion ringgit.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1K7yRAD ($1 = 3.5860 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
