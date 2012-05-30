FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Malaysia's Sime Darby reports Q3 net profit of $278 mln
May 30, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Malaysia's Sime Darby reports Q3 net profit of $278 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd , the world’s largest palm oil planter by landbank size, said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday:

*Q3 ended March 31 net profit rose 6.8 percent to 876 million ringgit ($278 million) from 820.12 million ringgit a year earlier.

*Revenue climbed 8.85 percent to 11.03 billion ringgit

*Net profit for the nine months rose 30 percent to 3.1 billion from 2.4 billion in the same period last year due to better results from its plantation, industrial and property divisions.

*Going forward, Sime Darby said it expects its performance for the current financial year ending June 30, 2012 will be better than the previous year.

*Shares rose 0.10 percent on Wednesday to 9.61 ringgit a share prior to the earnings announcement, as compared with the Malaysia’s benchmark stock index’s 0.17 percent rise. ($1 = 3.1500 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Stuart Grudgings)

