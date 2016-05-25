Malaysia's Sime Darby Q3 profit up 60 pct, boosted by asset sale gains

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd , the world’s largest palm oil planter by land size, said its third-quarter net profit jumped 60 percent from a year earlier, boosted by gains from asset sales, but warned current trading conditions remain tough.

Net profit rose to 663.4 million ringgit ($161.80 million) in January-March from 414.6 million ringgit in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Sime Darby said in a statement. Revenue edged up to 10.2 billion ringgit from 10 billion ringgit a year ago.

In the statement, Chief Executive Mohd Bakke Salleh sounded a note of caution. “Strong headwinds continued to weigh down the divisional performance,” the CEO said. “In the plantation division, the adverse weather...has persistently hampered fresh fruit bunch production.”

Sime Darby said in February it would sell its real estate assets in Singapore and Australia in a move to cut debt.

The results were announced during the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange’s midday break. Before the statement, Sime Darby shares were trading 0.3 percent higher, outperforming the benchmark index, which was down 0.01 percent.