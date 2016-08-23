FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Malaysia's Sime Darby Q4 net profit jumps 14 pct y/y on firm palm prices
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 23, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's Sime Darby Q4 net profit jumps 14 pct y/y on firm palm prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd , the world's largest palm oil planter by land size, posted a 14 percent year-on-year rise in its quarterly net profit as higher average prices of the tropical oil led to gains in its plantation division.

Sime Darby said in a statement that net profits rose to 1.14 billion ringgit ($283 million) in the fourth quarter ended June, from 1 billion ringgit in its corresponding year-ago quarter.

Revenue stood at 11.7 billion ringgit versus 12.86 billion ringgit a year ago.

"The global economy continues to be subdued and growth remains sluggish. The rising prices of commodities, however, offer some optimism that business conditions may be recovering," said the conglomerate in a local stock exchange filing.

"Nevertheless, the current volatile and uncertain environment will remain a challenge for the group."

Benchmark Malaysian palm oil prices averaged 2,555 ringgit per tonne over April-June, up from 2,209 ringgit in the corresponding period a year ago.

Sime Darby announced its quarterly results during the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange's midday break. Its shares were trading 0.3 percent higher before the break, outperforming the benchmark index at 0.2 percent lower. ($1 = 4.0235 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.