FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Sime Darby to sell real estate assets in Australia, Singapore
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Sime Darby to sell real estate assets in Australia, Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd , the world’s largest palm oil planter by land size, said on Wednesday it was looking to sell its real-estate assets in Australia and Singapore, in what is seen as a move to cut down on debt.

Chief Executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said the company hoped to raise up to 1.8 billion ringgit ($426.54 million) from the sale.

“We expect to wrap it up by March,” he said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Sime Darby owns 13 properties in Australia and three in Singapore.

The conglomerate reported a 22 percent drop in second quarter profit earlier in the day, as it struggled with weak commodity prices and consumer demand.

Bakke also said palm oil prices were likely to trade at between 2,500 ringgit per tonne and 2,700 ringgit per tonne until end-March. ($1 = 4.2200 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow, Writing by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.