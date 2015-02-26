FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Sime Darby Q2 net profit plunges 47 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 26, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Sime Darby Q2 net profit plunges 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Bhd, the world’s biggest listed palm oil producer, announced on Thursday a 47 percent tumble in its second-quarter profit, dragged by weak commodity prices.

Net profit for the October-December period declined to 437.4 million ringgit ($121.62 million) from 818.3 million ringgit a year ago, Sime Darby said in a stock exchange filing. Revenue, however, inched up 0.3 percent to 10.74 billion ringgit.

The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was trading at 2,270 ringgit per tonne on Thursday. Prices tumbled 15 percent in 2014, dragged down by a rout in crude oil prices and oversupply of competing oilseeds. ($1 = 3.5965 ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.