Malaysia's Sime Darby Q2 net profit plunges 47 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Bhd, the world’s biggest listed palm oil producer, announced on Thursday a 47 percent tumble in its second-quarter profit, dragged by weak commodity prices.

Net profit for the October-December period declined to 437.4 million ringgit ($121.62 million) from 818.3 million ringgit a year ago, Sime Darby said in a stock exchange filing. Revenue, however, inched up 0.3 percent to 10.74 billion ringgit.

The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was trading at 2,270 ringgit per tonne on Thursday. Prices tumbled 15 percent in 2014, dragged down by a rout in crude oil prices and oversupply of competing oilseeds. ($1 = 3.5965 ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)