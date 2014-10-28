FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Sona Petroleum borrows $140 mln for Salamander deal
October 28, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Sona Petroleum borrows $140 mln for Salamander deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s special-purpose acquisition company, Sona Petroleum Bhd, said on Tuesday it is to borrow $140 million to part finance a proposed purchase of a stake in London-listed oil exploration and production company Salamander Energy Plc.

Sona said in a local stock exchange filing that it had signed a facility agreement with BNP Paribas and RHB Bank, which will be the joint lead arrangers.

Sona, a company set up with the intention of buying firms that will be later folded into the business, said in June it was to buy a 40 percent stake in two oil and gas blocks from Salamander in the Gulf of Thailand for $280 million. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui. Editing by Jand Merriman)

