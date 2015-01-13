FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of CIMB up 8.9 pct after reports that mega-bank merger called off
January 13, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

Shares of CIMB up 8.9 pct after reports that mega-bank merger called off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd were up 8.9 percent on Tuesday after local media reported that plans to merge the bank with two smaller lenders had been called off.

CIMB rose to 5.65 ringgit, its highest point since Dec. 3.

The merger with RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) was expected to create a banking group with assets of about $190 billion.

RHB was up 1.7 percent and MBSB slid 4.6 percent, against a 0.1 percent increase in the broader index. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

