FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian stocks up 1 pct as oil firms, Asia rebounds, c.bank eases
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2016 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysian stocks up 1 pct as oil firms, Asia rebounds, c.bank eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s benchmark stock index jumped 1 percent on Friday, along with a rebound in Asian equities and oil prices, while a central bank move to cut reserve ratios also helped.

Asian stocks gained on Friday, after the markets were given some breathing space when the European Central Bank hinted of more monetary policy easing. Crude oil extended an overnight rally, though still not far from 12-year lows.

Malaysia’s banking stocks were some of the best performers on the index, following an overnight move by the central bank to cut statutory reserve requirements to improve liquidity in the financial system. Bank Negara Malaysia kept its policy rate unchanged.

CIMB Group and Public Bank Bhd rose about 2 percent each. Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) gained 1.5 percent, while Hong leong Bank ticked up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.