Malaysia's Maxis Broadband plans 10 bln rgt sukuk

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - A unit of Malaysian mobile phone network operator Maxis Bhd is planning to raise as much as 10 billion ringgit ($2.49 billion) through Islamic bonds to finance asset purchases and capital expenditure.

Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday the 30-year unrated sukuk murabaha programme was arranged by CIMB Investment Bank Bhd while the shariah law advisor was CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd.

For the full announcement: (bit.ly/293HDUl) ($1 = 4.0200 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Eric Meijer)