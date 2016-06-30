FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Maxis Broadband plans 10 bln rgt sukuk
June 30, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's Maxis Broadband plans 10 bln rgt sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - A unit of Malaysian mobile phone network operator Maxis Bhd is planning to raise as much as 10 billion ringgit ($2.49 billion) through Islamic bonds to finance asset purchases and capital expenditure.

Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday the 30-year unrated sukuk murabaha programme was arranged by CIMB Investment Bank Bhd while the shariah law advisor was CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd.

For the full announcement: (bit.ly/293HDUl) ($1 = 4.0200 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Eric Meijer)

