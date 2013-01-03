FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's state-owned Prasarana plans $1.98 bln Islamic bond issue
#Credit Markets
January 3, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's state-owned Prasarana plans $1.98 bln Islamic bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state-owned transport operator Syarikat Prasarana Nasional Berhad plans to sell up to 6 billion ringgit ($1.98 billion) of Islamic sukuk bonds this year to fund projects.

The bonds, which carry government guarantees, will be issued in two tranches of 3 billion ringgit each, Managing Director Shahril Mokhtar told reporters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The first tranche will be issued in February and the second in the third quarter, he said.

Shahril also said the firm plans to float its rail unit on the local stock exchange in 2018 after its Mass Rapid Transit rail transport project in the greater Kuala Lumpur area is completed. ($1 = 3.0355 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Ryan Woo)

