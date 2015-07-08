FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunway Construction raises $145 mln in IPO after offer priced at the top
July 8, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Sunway Construction raises $145 mln in IPO after offer priced at the top

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Sunway Construction Group Bhd raised 550 million ringgit ($145 million) in Malaysia’s second-largest IPO of the year after final pricing came in at the top of its indicative range.

The construction arm of conglomerate Sunway Bhd said in a statement it had fixed the institutional and retail IPO price at 1.20 ringgit per share.

The offering had been marketed in a range of 1.15 ringgit to 1.20 ringgit per share, according to Thomson Reuters publication IFR.

It is scheduled to debut on the local bourse on June 28.

Maybank Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank were global coordinators of the IPO. The two banks and HSBC were joint bookrunners.

The offering follows a 2.74 billion ringgit IPO in May by Malakoff Corporation Bhd, the country’s largest independent power producer.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1LRwchy

($1 = 3.8050 ringgit)

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

