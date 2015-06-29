Malaysia's Sunway plans other listings after construction arm IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian quarry-to-property conglomerate, Sunway Group, has plans to list some of its other businesses after the initial public offering (IPO) of its construction arm takes place in July, its founder and chairman Jeffrey Cheah said.

“We do have (plans), but cannot reveal off hand,” he told reporters after the launch of Sunway Construction Group Bhd’s IPO-SCOG.KL IPO prospectus on Monday.

“We like to share our successes with the public and shareholders,” Cheah said. He said that Sunway owns 12 businesses ranging from quarry to property.

Sunway, with a market value of 6.09 billion ringgit ($1.61 billion), is listing Sunway Construction in a $135 million IPO, Malaysia’s second largest so far this year after the 2.74 billion ringgit IPO of the country’s largest independent power producer Malakoff Corporation Bhd in May.

Sunway Construction starts taking orders for its IPO on Monday with an indicative price range of 1.15-1.20 ringgit per share, sources familiar with the matter said.

The listing, which has attracted cornerstones investors such as investment funds Affin Hwang Capital and Great Eastern, is scheduled to make its debut on the local stock exchange on July 28, according to the prospectus.

Maybank Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank are the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners with HSBC.