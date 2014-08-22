Malaysia's Sunway to raise up to 2 bln rgt with Islamic bonds

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian property developer Sunway Bhd will raise up to 2 billion Malaysian ringgit ($633 million) by issuing Islamic bonds to fund investments, capital expenditure, working capital and pay off future debt.

The company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday that Sunway Treasury Sukuk Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned unit, has received approval to launch a sukuk mudharaba programme for that amount from Malaysia’s Securities Commission.

Short-term commercial paper issued under the programme will have maturities of between a month and a year, while medium-term notes will have maturities of one to seven years. Sunway will make its first issuance from the programme within two years.