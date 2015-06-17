FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Super Enterprise gets takeover offer from Nasdaq-listed firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian self-adhesive label maker Super Enterprise Holdings Bhd has received a takeover offer from Nasdaq-listed Multi-Color Corp of 3.80 ringgit per share or 158.37 million ringgit ($42.15 million), it said in a local stock exchange filing.

Super Enterprise said in the filing on Wednesday that its board had decided that it would not seek an alternate offer for its shares. The offer price was 14.1 percent higher than the company’s last closing price of 3.33 ringgit per share.

For the stock exchange filing, click: bit.ly/1QDZ2WV

$1 = 3.7570 ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Pravin Char

