Malaysia's Super Enterprise gets takeover offer from Nasdaq-listed firm

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian self-adhesive label maker Super Enterprise Holdings Bhd has received a takeover offer from Nasdaq-listed Multi-Color Corp of 3.80 ringgit per share or 158.37 million ringgit ($42.15 million), it said in a local stock exchange filing.

Super Enterprise said in the filing on Wednesday that its board had decided that it would not seek an alternate offer for its shares. The offer price was 14.1 percent higher than the company’s last closing price of 3.33 ringgit per share.

For the stock exchange filing, click: bit.ly/1QDZ2WV