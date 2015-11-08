FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian bird-nest product maker in $200 mln distribution agreements
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 8, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysian bird-nest product maker in $200 mln distribution agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Swiftlet Eco Park Group (IPO-SWEP.N), one of the country’s largest makers of products developed from edible bird nests, has signed distribution agreements worth $200 million to sell its products to China, India and the United Arab Emirates.

The company, which makes coffee, skin care products, puddings and candies with nests made from swiftlets’ saliva, on Saturday made the agreements with Hong Kong Yooly International Trading Company, India’s Knight Associates and Dubai’s Total Support Holdings respectively, it said in a statement.

Prized in China for its alleged health benefits for hundreds of years, nests made from swiftlets’ saliva are mixed into products like coffee and cereal as Southeast Asian companies - the world’s biggest producer - seek to broaden the appeal, and their profit margins. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.