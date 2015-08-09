FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore oil tanker found without cargo near Indonesia
August 9, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore oil tanker found without cargo near Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A ship with 3,500 metric tonnes of marine fuel oil that was reported missing in the Malacca Strait off Malaysia on Saturday, has been found in Indonesian waters without its cargo, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.

The 10 crew members of the Singapore-registered tanker MT Joaquim, which had been on its way to Langkawi, Malaysia, from Tanjung Pinang, Indonesia, were released by a group of hijackers at 0055 GMT on Sunday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement on Sunday.

The ship was found near Indonesia’s Rupat Island with its cargo missing, the agency’s deputy director general of operations and Maritime Vice-Admiral, Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar, said. ($1 = 3.9241 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Robert Birsel)

