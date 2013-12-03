FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Malaysia Airports, Turkey's TAV in talks to buy 40 pct stake in Sabiha Gokcen airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and Turkey’s TAV Havalimanlari Holding are in talks with India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd about buying its 40 percent stake in Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, sources close to the negotiations said on Tuesday.

Sabiha Gokcen is one of Istanbul’s two airports, located on the Asian side of the city, and handled 15.7 million passengers in the first ten months of 2013.

Malaysia Airports, Turkish firm Limak and GMR Infrastructure acquired the operating rights of the airport in 2007 for 20 years for 1.93 billion euros ($2.62 billion).

TAV, GMR and Limak declined to comment, while officials from Malaysia Airports could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin and Asli Kandemir, additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Anuradha Raghu, Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Nick Tattersall)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

