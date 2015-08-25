FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Telekom says only small part of debt is unhedged
August 25, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Telekom says only small part of debt is unhedged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s national telecommunications company, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, said it does not see any need for debt-restructuring in the wake of steep declines in the ringgit as only a small portion of its borrowings are not hedged.

Worried about the slide in their local currencies, some companies in Malaysia and Indonesia with outstanding dollar bonds have started to look at restructuring debt or other moves to strengthen their balance sheets.

But Telekom Malaysia said only 12 percent of its total borrowings worth 6.9 billion ringgit($1.6 billion) was unhedged.

“We only have $200 million which is unhedged, and it is long dated, due only in 2025,” Chief Financial Officer Bazlan Osman told reporters at an earnings briefing.

Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia’s biggest mobile operator by market value, said last week it plans to restructure a $590 million loan in Indonesia into a local currency-denominated partial sukuk to shield against a volatile currency market.

Telekom Malaysia reported a 0.9 percent decline in second-quarter net profit to 212.1 million ringgit. ($1 = 4.2510 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

