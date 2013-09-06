FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Malaysia to issue $907.7 million sukuk
September 6, 2013 / 3:46 AM / 4 years ago

Telekom Malaysia to issue $907.7 million sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Telekom Malaysia Bhd , the country’s largest fixed-line and broadband operator, will issue an Islamic bond, or sukuk, of up to 3 billion ringgit ($907.72 million) in nominal value to fund its working capital, according to a statement by RAM Ratings on Friday.

Telekom, in which the Malaysian government owns a 68.6 percent stake, is supported by its dominance in the fixed-lined telephone sector and the nation’s low penetration rate of 30 percent for household broadband services, said RAM Ratings.

($1 = 3.3050 Malaysian ringgit)

Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Matt Driskill

